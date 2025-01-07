On his birthday, A R Rahman announces Bharat Maestro Awards to be presented by KM Music Conservatory

On the occasion of the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A R Rahman’s birthday on Monday, his music institute KM Music Conservatory announced the launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards.

To recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent, the awards will honour the music legends

Talking about the same, A R Rahman said in a statement, “The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it’s about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound”.