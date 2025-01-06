Golden Globes 2025 roundup: Everything you need to know!

Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody’s ‘The Brutalist’, Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big; the winners list here .Nicole Kidman wins hearts with a graceful namaste at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, moment goes viral.Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore wins Best Actress for ‘The Substance’, delivers an emotional acceptance speech.From shimmery gowns to power suits, here’s our round-up of the best dressed actresses at the Golden Globes 2025.From Daniel Craig to Manish Malhotra, celebs arrive in style at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz sparkle and shine.Zendaya steals the show in Louis Vuitton outfit, her stunning diamond ring sparks engagement rumours .Andrew Garfield brings elegance, fun to the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet in a dark green Gucci suit.Ariana Grande effortlessly channels Audrey Hepburn in a vintage Givenchy gown at Golden Globes 2025.Golden Globes 2025: Highlights from Hollywood’s first big awards show of the year.Inside the Golden Globes: What you didn’t see on television