Golden Globes 2025 roundup: Everything you need to know!

The 82nd Golden Globes was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (EST). Here's the roundup of the first major television and film awards show
Demi Moore (L) and Adrien Brody (R)
Snippets from Beverly Hills!

Nominations and the Winners!

Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody’s ‘The Brutalist’, Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big; the winners list here
Nicole Kidman wins hearts with a graceful namaste at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, moment goes viral
Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore wins Best Actress for ‘The Substance’, delivers an emotional acceptance speech

Fashion at the Golden Globes!

From shimmery gowns to power suits, here’s our round-up of the best dressed actresses at the Golden Globes 2025
From Daniel Craig to Manish Malhotra, celebs arrive in style at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Style and Grandeur! 

Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz sparkle and shine
Zendaya steals the show in Louis Vuitton outfit, her stunning diamond ring sparks engagement rumours
Andrew Garfield brings elegance, fun to the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet in a dark green Gucci suit
Ariana Grande effortlessly channels Audrey Hepburn in a vintage Givenchy gown at Golden Globes 2025

The Ceremony!

Golden Globes 2025: Highlights from Hollywood’s first big awards show of the year
Inside the Golden Globes: What you didn’t see on television
Golden Globes 2025

