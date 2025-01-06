Inside the Golden Globes: What you didn’t see on television

Nerves before the show

As the first major awards show of the year, a wide-open field of contenders, and a fairly new group of voters, there was a bit of nervous anticipation in the air as everyone wondered how the night would play out.

Former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield got caught in a logjam of celebrities blocking the stairs to the main floor. He made a 'get going' gesture to Zendaya, whose new ring on her left hand had onlookers buzzing. But the train of her burnt orange Louis Vuitton ballgown was proving to be its own blockade. Garfield ran to the rescue, after giving Colman Domingo a quick kiss on the cheek and grabbed the back of the train to help Zendaya navigate the stairs and Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet exchanged hellos.

Somehow Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara made their way through the flurry, mostly unbothered. Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus sidled up to the Baby Reindeer people, before finding her proper seat near Pamela Anderson and Gia Coppola.