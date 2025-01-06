From shimmery gowns to power suits, here’s our round-up of the best dressed actresses at the Golden Globes 2025

Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Amy Adams arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Angelina Jolie arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Ariana Grande arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Dakota Fanning arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Eiza Gonzalez arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Elle Fanning arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Emma Stone arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Gal Gadot arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Heidi Klum arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Kate Hudson arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Kate Winslet arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Keira Knightley arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Kerry Washington arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Kristen Bell arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Monica Barbaro arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Salma Hayek arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Sarah Paulson, left, and Leslie Grossman arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Sofía Vergara arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Tilda Swinton arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Viola Davis arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss
Zoe Saldana arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly HillsJordan Strauss