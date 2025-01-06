Nicole Kidman wins hearts with a graceful namaste at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, moment goes viral

Nicole Kidman made a shimmering appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, wearing a pale white, backless Balenciaga couture gown and a high blonde ponytail. However, it wasn’t her elegant attire that generated the most buzz online, but rather a simple, respectful gesture: a graceful namaste.
As the Babygirl actress posed for photographers on the red carpet, she surprised onlookers by folding her hands in a traditional Indian namaste, accompanied by a warm smile. This gesture quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.
While there may not have been a specific intention behind the namaste, the gesture has led to speculation online about a potential future visit to India. This speculation is fuelled by Nicole’s previous expressions of fondness for the country.
At the awards ceremony, the artiste was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in the erotic thriller Babygirl. She competed against fellow nominees Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), and Kate Winslet (Lee). Ultimately, Fernanda Torres took home the award for I’m Still Here.
Despite not winning the award, Nicole’s presence at the Golden Globes was certainly memorable. The viral namaste has sparked excitement among fans in India and has raised hopes for a potential visit from the acclaimed actress in the future. Her upcoming projects includes the American thriller Holland, Michigan, which she is also producing.