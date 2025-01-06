Nicole Kidman wins hearts with a graceful namaste at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, moment goes viral

Nicole Kidman made a shimmering appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, wearing a pale white, backless Balenciaga couture gown and a high blonde ponytail. However, it wasn’t her elegant attire that generated the most buzz online, but rather a simple, respectful gesture: a graceful namaste.

As the Babygirl actress posed for photographers on the red carpet, she surprised onlookers by folding her hands in a traditional Indian namaste, accompanied by a warm smile. This gesture quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.