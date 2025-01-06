Ariana Grande effortlessly channels Audrey Hepburn in a vintage Givenchy gown at Golden Globes 2025

Ariana Grande made a memorable fashion statement at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, stepping onto the red carpet in a never-before-worn vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown from 1966. The stunning pale-yellow silk creation instantly evoked the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn, solidifying Ariana’s status as a fashion icon of the night.

The 31-year-old Wicked star’s strapless gown featured a hand-beaded bodice, paying homage to the era when Audrey served as a muse for the iconic Givenchy designer, according to reports. The gown featured an off-shoulder neckline with intricate handwork embellished with crystals and stones.