Ariana Grande effortlessly channels Audrey Hepburn in a vintage Givenchy gown at Golden Globes 2025

Ariana Grande made a memorable fashion statement at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, stepping onto the red carpet in a never-before-worn vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown from 1966. The stunning pale-yellow silk creation instantly evoked the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn, solidifying Ariana’s status as a fashion icon of the night.
The 31-year-old Wicked star’s strapless gown featured a hand-beaded bodice, paying homage to the era when Audrey served as a muse for the iconic Givenchy designer, according to reports. The gown featured an off-shoulder neckline with intricate handwork embellished with crystals and stones.
Ariana complemented the vintage-inspired ensemble with elegant white opera-length gloves. Keeping accessories minimal with delicate jewels, she further channelled classic glamour with a ponytail and side-swept bangs. Her makeup perfectly complemented the look, featuring dramatic mascara-coated lashes, a soft blush, luminous highlighter, and a nude lip.
Beyond the clear Audrey inspiration, Ariana revealed to a media organisation a subtle nod to The Wizard of Oz in her look. She explained that the pale-yellow colour was a deliberate reference to ‘follow the yellow brick road.’ This playful detail adds another layer of meaning to her already iconic red carpet moment.
Ariana’s commitment to embodying her Wicked character’s style has been evident throughout the premiere circuit. Alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo, she has consistently donned stunning pink and green ensembles, creating a vibrant and colourful fashion narrative that mirrors their characters in the beloved musical.