INTERVIEW | Music comes from beyond self: Balasubrahmanya Kasyap Kanakapuri

Can you think of a project that was particularly challenging, yet incredibly rewarding, leaving you feeling proud and accomplished?

I can’t say much about this since it’s the next song I’ll be releasing. Most likely, it’ll be out around January end. I’ve never announced this before. The upcoming songs hold a special place in my heart because they pushed me creatively in ways I’ve never explored before. They feel like my best work so far, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.

If you could collaborate with any artist, past or present, who would it be and why?

I’ve always admired Bruno Mars for his music and journey. His story truly resonates with me, especially his transformation from a producer to a chart-topping singer. I became obsessed with him during 2020 and 2021, watching every interview and diving into his background. That shift in his career inspires me to dream big and push forward.

Another major influence is SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, whose timeless voice and emotional depth have stayed with me since childhood. Only recently have I begun to truly appreciate his collaborations with Ilayaraja. Lastly, AR Rahman sir stands as a global icon who continues to inspire, especially with his Oscar win and contributions that span decades.

Since you’ve mentioned your passion for acting, any exciting projects your fans should keep an eye out for?

I honestly don’t want to dwell on it too much. I don’t want to risk jinxing anything. But yeah, I’m working towards it. A few discussions are happening, but for me, it’s just another way to express myself. Music really opened that door for me. It all started with my first music video, ‘Koyasa’, my debut song. We shot at a cosy cafe with a film camera — I loved being in the spotlight.

From there, my interest in acting grew. I’ve been learning, listening, and exploring more ever since. I haven’t gone professional yet, just done a few ads here and there. But it’s something people can look forward to. I just don’t want to rush it or jinx anything. When it happens, everyone will know.