BTS’ J-Hope announces first solo tour ‘Hope on the Stage’, shares update about new music album

BTS member J-Hope has officially confirmed his highly anticipated first solo tour and the release of new music, much to the delight of the BTS Army. On Friday, J-Hope announced his Hope on the Stage tour via Instagram, marking a significant step in his solo career.
The tour, set to begin at the end of February, will take J-Hope to major cities across Asia and North America. He will kick off the tour with a three-night residency at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, marking his first solo concerts in his home country.
The tour will then continue with multiple performances at iconic venues such as New York’s Barclays Center and Chicago’s Allstate Arena. Stops in Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok are also planned before the tour concludes in Osaka on June 1.
Adding to the excitement, J-Hope also revealed the release date of his upcoming music album. In another Instagram post, he shared a glimpse into the making of his new music video, titled Beginning of a New Dream, and captioned it, “New music on the way. 2025.03.”
Fans responded with enthusiasm, expressing their anticipation in the comments. One fan wrote, “New album, Hobi! Let’s go!” while another commented, “We know it will be great! It’s always great!” A third fan acknowledged the high bar set by his previous work, writing, “It’s going to be hard to top Jack in the Box. Excited for this project!”
J-Hope’s solo discography includes tracks from his critically acclaimed 2022 solo album, Jack in the Box, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200. He has also released popular collaborations, such as On the Street with J Cole and Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G.
J-Hope was discharged from his mandatory military service in October of last year after completing an 18-month commitment. In a previous Instagram post, he reflected on the significance of 2025 for his career. He expressed his intention to approach his future endeavours with a more mature and planned approach, aiming to provide satisfaction to his fans.