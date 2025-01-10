BTS’ J-Hope announces first solo tour ‘Hope on the Stage’, shares update about new music album

BTS member J-Hope has officially confirmed his highly anticipated first solo tour and the release of new music, much to the delight of the BTS Army. On Friday, J-Hope announced his Hope on the Stage tour via Instagram, marking a significant step in his solo career.

The tour, set to begin at the end of February, will take J-Hope to major cities across Asia and North America. He will kick off the tour with a three-night residency at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, marking his first solo concerts in his home country.