Two to tempo: Snax presents a percussion show of high-energy beats and rhythm

What happens when beats take centre stage? We have always listened to sets with vocals and lyrics at the heart of the performance, and the rhythm as a background grounding factor. Snax envisions a different world of music where beats dominate and melody is a subsidiary element. “It just takes a beat to create something, to vibe and groove,” says Ramkumar Kanakarajan, the co-founder of the Snax. Just like the name suggests, the band delivers a show full of “crisp tasty beats.”

Hailing from different genres and musical influences, the band fuses multiple types of beats. It has Sumesh Narayanan, the co-founder, on the mridangam, darbuka, bongo, hand snare, hand sonic, and konnakol (Carnatic percussion syllables); and Ramkumar with an elaborate drum set, a sonic and a wooden percussion instrument. With an amalgamation of these diverse soundscapes, they have choreographed a set with varying energy levels starting with afro beats and ending on a high note with South Indian Kuthu, to give the audience a range of experiences.