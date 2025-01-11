Indian flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar achieves Guinness World Record with 546-musician symphony

Mumbai-based flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar has etched his name in history by conducting a symphony of 546 musicians at the Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, achieving a Guinness World Record.

This landmark achievement marks a significant moment for Indian classical music, as the performance is now officially recognised as the world’s largest symphony performing a single composition.

The official Guinness World Records felicitation ceremony recently took place, honouring Pandit Majumdar for this remarkable feat. Speaking about the achievement, he expressed his joy and pride. “I am happy to announce that my composition Samvet has entered the Guinness World Records. I am proud to be the music composer and leader of the Largest Hindustani Classical Band registered in the Guinness World Records with 546 musicians,” he shared.