Arijit Singh thanks fans for an unforgettable night in Ahmedabad, says, ‘Your love and support mean everything to us’

Arijit Singh, the voice behind some of the most iconic melodies in Indian music, recently left fans spellbound during a concert in Ahmedabad on January 12. The singer, known for his soulful performances, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love and energy.
Sharing snapshots from the concert, Arijit wrote, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for showing up, bringing your energy, and making this experience unforgettable. Your love and support mean everything to us. Last night, I felt the incredible power of togetherness.”
Fans were quick to flood the comments section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, “Listening to you live was a dream come true.” Another commented, “You captivated us for four straight hours with your voice and energy. It was magical!”
A fan added, “Attending your concert was the highlight of my life. Every moment felt miraculous, and the memory will stay in my heart forever.”
Arijit continues to enchant music lovers with his recent romantic number, Ajeeb-O-Gareeb, from the film Azaad. The track, picturized on Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Amit Trivedi.
Fans remain in awe of the singer’s ability to create magical experiences, both on stage and through his music. Arijit’s concert in Ahmedabad is yet another testament to his unmatched talent and his deep connection with his audience.