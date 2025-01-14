Arijit Singh thanks fans for an unforgettable night in Ahmedabad, says, ‘Your love and support mean everything to us’

Arijit Singh, the voice behind some of the most iconic melodies in Indian music, recently left fans spellbound during a concert in Ahmedabad on January 12. The singer, known for his soulful performances, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love and energy.

Sharing snapshots from the concert, Arijit wrote, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for showing up, bringing your energy, and making this experience unforgettable. Your love and support mean everything to us. Last night, I felt the incredible power of togetherness.”