Chris Martin delights fans by saying Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ phrase during Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concert

Chris Martin recently thrilled fans by showcasing his Punjabi-speaking skills during Coldplay’s concert in Abu Dhabi. While performing, the singer spotted a fan holding a sign with the famous catchphrase “Punjabi aa gaye oye (The Punjabis have arrived),” made popular by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
Taking a moment to engage with the audience, Chris carefully read out the phrase, much to the delight of the crowd. Fans erupted into cheers as Chris’s effort to pronounce the Punjabi words flawlessly struck a chord. Feeding off the energy, he added, “We love you too,” amplifying the atmosphere.
The heartwarming moment quickly went viral. Diljit's team quickly shared the viral clip of Martin's Punjabi shoutout on their Instagram stories, captioning it, "Chris Martin says PUNJABI AA GAYE OOYE!!!"
Such cultural connection comes at such at an exciting time, as Coldplay is gearing up for their much-anticipated return to India as part of their Music of Sphere World tour. The British band is set to perform in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, making their first visit to the country since their memorable 2016 appearance at the Golden Citizen Festival in Mumbai.
On the work front, Diljit recently lit up stages across India last year with his electrifying Dil-Luminati Tour. Beginning in Delhi in October, the singer-actor brought his high-energy performances to major cities nationwide, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, and Guwahati. The tour ended with a spectacular New Year's Eve finale in his hometown of Ludhiana, creating a memorable homecoming celebration for both Diljit and his fans.