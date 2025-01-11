Chris Martin delights fans by saying Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ phrase during Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concert

Chris Martin recently thrilled fans by showcasing his Punjabi-speaking skills during Coldplay’s concert in Abu Dhabi. While performing, the singer spotted a fan holding a sign with the famous catchphrase “Punjabi aa gaye oye (The Punjabis have arrived),” made popular by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Taking a moment to engage with the audience, Chris carefully read out the phrase, much to the delight of the crowd. Fans erupted into cheers as Chris’s effort to pronounce the Punjabi words flawlessly struck a chord. Feeding off the energy, he added, “We love you too,” amplifying the atmosphere.