Diljit Dosanjh unveils monochrome elegance in latest social media post

During the conversation, PM Modi shared personal anecdotes, including his experiences in Punjab and his efforts to rebuild a Gurdwara in Kutch, Gujarat, which had been destroyed in the 2001 earthquake.

Diljit also shared his vision for creating a grand cultural festival in India, greater than even Coachella, thanks to the country’s rich cultural heritage. He emphasised how Indian festivals could draw global attention by showcasing the country’s deep-rooted artistry, citing how a simple Rajasthani song in a local dhaba could move him.