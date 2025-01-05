Diljit Dosanjh unveils monochrome elegance in latest social media post

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has shared a series of striking black-and-white photos, capturing his suave style as he poses next to his chartered flight.
The actor-singer posted the images on Instagram, where he can be seen donning a sharp black overcoat paired with matching pants, a tie, and a crisp white shirt. In one of the snaps, Diljit strikes a confident pose by the aircraft, captioning it, “Mai Karda FLY Ferda.”
Recently, Diljit significant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the Sikh community’s resilience and strength, also honouring the remarkable lives of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.
During the conversation, PM Modi shared personal anecdotes, including his experiences in Punjab and his efforts to rebuild a Gurdwara in Kutch, Gujarat, which had been destroyed in the 2001 earthquake.
Diljit also shared his vision for creating a grand cultural festival in India, greater than even Coachella, thanks to the country’s rich cultural heritage. He emphasised how Indian festivals could draw global attention by showcasing the country’s deep-rooted artistry, citing how a simple Rajasthani song in a local dhaba could move him.
He suggested that with the right development, India could host a festival that attracts visitors from all around the world.