Diljit Dosanjh starts 2025 with a ‘memorable’ meeting with PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, describing him as ‘a combination of talent and tradition.’ According to reports, during their meeting, the two engaged in a discussion about music, culture, India’s vibrancy, and the power of yoga.
Sources stated that PM Modi lauded Diljit’s achievements on the global stage, saying, “When a boy from a small village in Hindustan shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests.”
Diljit, in turn, expressed his admiration for India’s rich heritage, stating, “We used to read that ‘Mera Bharat Mahan (My India is great)’, but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this.”
PM Modi highlighted the nation’s strength in its diversity, remarking, “India's vastness is its strength. We are a vibrant society.” Diljit agreed, adding, "The greatest magic in India is yoga,” to which the Prime Minister responded, “Those who have experienced yoga know its power.”
The singer-actor also praised PM Modi’s personal journey, noting, “I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart.”
Diljit concluded the meeting with a soulful rendition of a song dedicated to Guru Nanak, as PM Modi joined in by rhythmically tapping the table like a dholak. After the interaction, Diljit expressed his gratitude on social media, calling it a ‘fantastic start to 2025.’
He shared pictures from the meeting on X, captioning the post, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!” PM Modi responded warmly, calling it “a great interaction” and commending Diljit’s multifaceted talents.
