Diljit Dosanjh starts 2025 with a ‘memorable’ meeting with PM Narendra Modi

The singer-actor also praised PM Modi’s personal journey, noting, “I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart.”

Diljit concluded the meeting with a soulful rendition of a song dedicated to Guru Nanak, as PM Modi joined in by rhythmically tapping the table like a dholak. After the interaction, Diljit expressed his gratitude on social media, calling it a ‘fantastic start to 2025.’