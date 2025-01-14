Interview: Varun Jain on his two new tracks, 'Doob Rahe' and 'Jaane Kyu'
Singer-composer Varun Jain, known for his soulful voice and popular hit numbers, has two new original numbers in his kitty...Doob Rahe and Jaane Kyu. The artiste, who was recently in Kolkata for four back-to-back performances, speaks with us about his songs and his journey as an artiste. Excerpts:
Recently, you’ve released two back-to-back songs. Can you share your experience behind these releases?
My two recently released songs, Doob Rahe and Jaane Kyu, are independently produced, and both hold a special place in my heart. Doob Rahe is a fun and lively track, composed by Abhijit Srivastav and sung by Aanchal Shrivastav and myself. It’s a vibrant song that people have really connected with. On the other hand, Jaane Kyu is my own composition with lyrics by Juna. This song is more emotional it’s a bit of a sad track, perfect for someone going through heartbreak. I love both tracks because they reflect different sides of my music and resonate deeply with me.
Many of your songs, whether solos or for films, seem to connect with Gen Z, especially around themes of heartbreak and love. How do you maintain that connection with this generation? Is there a secret behind it?
Honestly, I’ve never consciously tried to connect with a particular generation, but I’m glad that Gen Z relates to my music. I believe emotions are universal. If you can bring out genuine feelings in your songs, they will connect with people of all ages. It’s about making music that everyone can feel, and I’m really happy that Gen Z has embraced my work.
The video for Doob Rahe has a funky vibe that’s very catchy, while the video for Jaane Kyu is unique with its animated, high-concept approach. What was your vision behind these videos?
For Jaane Kyu, the entire credit goes to Lazy Home, the creative team behind the video. I tend to be very critical of my work, but this time, they made everything so seamless. They gathered amazing ideas and executed them perfectly. In fact, I didn’t make a single change to their concept—it was approved as is. It’s such an incredible video, and I hope everyone watches and enjoys it as much as I do.
Jaane Kyu is your own composition. The depth in your songs—does it come naturally, or is it something you consciously work on to evolve as an artiste?
My effort is always to grow and improve. What I create today, I want it to be better than what I did yesterday. Working with different composers has taught me a lot about how to enhance and refine a song. I consider myself more of a musician than just a singer because being a musician allows me to explore music more deeply. That exploration brings out the emotions and expressions that you hear in my work.
As a musician, is there someone in the industry you’d love to collaborate with in the future?
If we’re talking about musical inspirations, I’d definitely say A R Rahman. He’s not only an exceptional composer but also an incredible pianist. Another inspiration is Arijit Singh. He’s a complete musician—an amazing singer, guitarist, and producer who even writes sometimes. These legends inspire me to push myself and become a better musician.
You’ve made a mark in both indie music and Bollywood. How do you compare the two spaces? What’s the biggest difference?
Independent music gives you the freedom to create something that truly represents who you are. Bollywood, on the other hand, comes with certain constraints because the music is often tied to a specific scene or situation. While that can be challenging, it also teaches you a lot about versatility. Both have their perks indie music allows for self-expression, while Bollywood offers learning experiences that make you dynamic as an artiste.
Considering your success in both indie and Bollywood music, what excites you more—creating for Bollywood or working on independent projects?
For me, music shouldn’t be divided into categories. I enjoy creating the kind of music I compose for Bollywood in my independent projects and vice versa. My goal is to break those boundaries and take every type of music forward, regardless of where it belongs.
Your songs often revolve around themes of love. Is there a genre you haven’t explored yet but would like to try?
That’s a great question. I’ve never thought about it much, but I’d love to explore classical music someday. It’s a genre that has so much depth, and I’d like to create something along those lines in the future.