Interview: Varun Jain on his two new tracks, 'Doob Rahe' and 'Jaane Kyu'

My two recently released songs, Doob Rahe and Jaane Kyu, are independently produced, and both hold a special place in my heart. Doob Rahe is a fun and lively track, composed by Abhijit Srivastav and sung by Aanchal Shrivastav and myself. It’s a vibrant song that people have really connected with. On the other hand, Jaane Kyu is my own composition with lyrics by Juna. This song is more emotional it’s a bit of a sad track, perfect for someone going through heartbreak. I love both tracks because they reflect different sides of my music and resonate deeply with me.