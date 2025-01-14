Karisma Kapoor celebrates cousin Aadar Jain’s special day

Prior to this, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani flew to Thailand to celebrate the latter's birthday. Wishing his fiancé on her special day, Aadar Jain posted a picture of the couple kissing on the beach. Posting other pictures from their fun getaway, he captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Fiancé".

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged back in November 2024. The roka ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, among others. The snippets of the celebration garnered a lot of eyeballs on social media.

It might be interesting to know that Alekha Advani was a close friend of Aadar Jain's ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria started dating in 2020, however, the couple went their separate ways in 2023. Meanwhile, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have reportedly known one another since childhood.