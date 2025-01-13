PV Sindhu shares fond memories of Sankranti: Will spend it with husband Venkata Datta Sai in Delhi this year

This year, as badminton champion PV Sindhu steps into a new phase of life after her recent marriage, her celebrations for Sankranti will look a little different. Though she’s looking forward to the festival, the demands of her professional career mean she’ll be spending the time focused on the Indian Open tournament. “I don’t think I’ll be able to celebrate Sankranti this year, as I’ll be playing the Indian Open,” she shares, with a hint of regret.

However, despite her busy schedule, Sindhu has fond memories of Sankranti from her childhood. “When I was young, it was always a special time to spend with family,” she recalls. “My cousins would come over, and my mom would make these amazing dishes. The whole atmosphere was always filled with food, sweets, and joy.” For Sindhu, the three-day festival, with its vibrant array of food and family time, holds a special place in her heart.

She particularly remembers the excitement of flying kites. “My dad used to fly kites, and we’d all be there, watching the sky fill with colour. It was so much fun,” she adds with a smile.

This year, Sindhu won’t be heading to Hyderabad, instead she will spend Sankranti in Delhi with her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, while focusing on her game. But as she steps into this new chapter of life, the memories of Sankranti will remain a cherished part of her past, one that brings a sense of warmth and togetherness.

