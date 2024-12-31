Recap 2024: Sportspersons who made all the right noise this year

This year, sportspersons made headlines with their remarkable achievements and personal milestones. PV Sindhu captivated with her marriage and continued excellence, while India’s D Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion. Manu Bhaker earned two Olympic medals, solidifying her place in history, and India triumphed in the World Cup. And of course, when Rafael Nadal bid a teary goodbye.
Here's a recap.
Match point!
Let’s begin from the sportsperson of the moment – PV Sindhu. One of the most celebrated Indian athlete, especially in the badminton circuit, Sindhu has just embarked on a new journey of life – tying the knot with Venkata Datta Sai. Though the announcement about her marriage came as a sudden surprise to many, netizens can’t stop drooling over her dreamy wedding pictures. Her outfits from the different ceremonies and those perfectly shot pictures of the couple are of course to die for! Here’s wishing the couple a happy married life.
Young hero
D Gukesh clinched the World Chess Championship title, defeating China’s Ding Liren in a gripping 14-game finale, concluding 2024 on a triumphant note. At just 18 years old, Gukesh etched his name in history as the youngest player ever to become the World Chess Champion. In doing so, he also became only the second Indian, after the legendary Vishwanathan Anand, to secure this prestigious title, marking a historic moment for Indian chess. Apart from his brilliant win, people couldn’t stop admiring and appreciating how humble this young boy is. Kudos to the champ. Many more laurels to come.
Right shot
Shooter Manu Bhaker proved that grit and perseverance can take one a long way. She demonstrated courage and the power of a positive mindset when after facing a pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics, she made history as the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in Paris, securing a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Manu followed this with another podium finish, earning bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh. The 22-year-old also made history as the first Indian to win two medals at a single Olympics since independence. And later, when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, girl, she shot with her eyes and the oomph she effortlessly carried.
What's in a number!
In January, Rohan Bopanna made history by becoming the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title, triumphing with his partner Matthew Ebden to claim their first Australian Open men’s doubles title together. The Indian-Australian duo defeated the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, securing their place in tennis history. Rohan's remarkable achievement was further highlighted as he ascended to a career-high world No. 1 ranking in the latest ATP Doubles Rankings, making his success even more unforgettable.
On top of the world
Ending the ICC trophy drought, the men in blue added a fourth global title to their prestigious collection. After triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s young team clinched the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. That apart, how can one ever forget Virat Kohli’s brilliant half-century, Jasprit Bumrah’s game-changing final spell, and Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning running catch! Etched in our memories forever.
Farewell Nadal
This hurts. After an illustrious 23-year journey, Spain’s beloved tennis champion, Rafael Nadal, chose to play his final match, bringing an end to a career that will forever be etched in the annals of sports history. With his last shot, the tennis world stood still, bidding a heartfelt farewell to a true legend. Nadal, whose tenacity, passion, and unmatched greatness redefined the game, leaves behind a legacy that transcends victories. 'Spain's Raging Bull' has inspired millions with his relentless spirit and extraordinary resilience. As he hangs up his racket, his mark on the sport, and in the hearts of fans and competitors alike, will remain forever.