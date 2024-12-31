Recap 2024: Sportspersons who made all the right noise this year

Right shot

Shooter Manu Bhaker proved that grit and perseverance can take one a long way. She demonstrated courage and the power of a positive mindset when after facing a pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics, she made history as the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in Paris, securing a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Manu followed this with another podium finish, earning bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh. The 22-year-old also made history as the first Indian to win two medals at a single Olympics since independence. And later, when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, girl, she shot with her eyes and the oomph she effortlessly carried.