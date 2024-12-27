The Rising Stars of 2024: Actors who made an impactful debut in Bollywood films and web series

Bollywood's 2024 slate has been nothing short of remarkable, introducing fresh faces who have captured the spotlight with their standout performances in both films and web series. These newcomers have not only proven their talent but have also etched unforgettable impressions on audiences. Here’s a closer look at six emerging stars who redefined debut excellence with their powerful entrances into the industry.
Lisa Mishra in Call Me Bae
From singer to actress, Lisa Mishra made a captivating debut in the OTT series Call Me Bae, where she skillfully portrayed a modern, independent woman navigating the intricacies of life and love. Known for her soulful voice, Lisa’s transition to acting was seamless, and her performance resonated deeply with the younger generation. Critics praised her natural flair for blending humor with emotional depth, while her screen presence was widely admired. Lisa’s effortless journey from music to acting has positioned her as a rising star in the OTT space.
Lakshya Lalwani in Kill
Lakshya Lalwani made a striking debut in the high-octane action thriller Kill, delivering one of the year’s most intense performances. Playing the role of a driven and relentless protagonist in this Karan Johar-backed film, Lakshya showcased his raw physicality alongside a surprising emotional depth. With his intense fight sequences and vulnerability, he shattered expectations for debutants, and critics quickly hailed him as Bollywood’s next big action hero. His powerful entry into the industry has definitely made waves.
Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies
In Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel delivered a mesmerizing performance as a young bride caught in the confines of a rural, patriarchal society. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, the film offered Nitanshi a platform to demonstrate her acting prowess. Her portrayal of innocence intertwined with resilience struck a chord with audiences, and her natural ability to convey a range of emotions in this poignant yet humorous narrative earned her widespread recognition. Nitanshi’s grounded performance stood out amidst a compelling ensemble.
Rishabh Shawney in Fighter
While most debut actors opt for heroic roles, Rishabh Shawney chose to step into the role of a formidable antagonist in the much-anticipated Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. His chilling portrayal of the villain left audiences stunned, with critics praising his ability to match the intensity of Bollywood's biggest stars. Rishabh's performance, rich in layers and menace, redefined what debutants can achieve, setting a new bar for actors willing to take bold, unconventional choices.
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan
Gujarati cinema sensation Janki Bodiwala made her impactful Bollywood debut in Shaitaan, a gritty crime thriller that demanded a fierce performance. Playing a key role in this intense narrative, Janki's portrayal of vulnerability and determination struck a powerful chord. Her performance earned critical acclaim, and her seamless transition from regional cinema to Bollywood established her as a star on the rise. Janki’s compelling role in Shaitaan has made her one to watch, and anticipation is high for her future projects.
Junaid Khan in Maharaj
Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, entered the spotlight with Maharaj, an ambitious historical drama set in pre-independence India. As a journalist uncovering corruption, Junaid’s role required not only skill but also a deep understanding of history and the period’s emotional undercurrents. His earnestness and natural charisma silenced any doubters and solidified his place as a promising talent in the industry. Junaid’s meticulous preparation and dedication to his craft have already earned him critical acclaim and have set the stage for a successful career.