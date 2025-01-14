Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s new song ‘Tu Aa Zara’, a Bengali dance-pop banger!

"For the video, we aimed to recreate a lively party scene, which was incredibly fun. We also wanted to celebrate girlhood and the bond between girlfriends. In the video, you’ll see Ashlesha Thakur, who is not only a friend but also my co-actor from Jawan.”

Looking ahead, Sanjeeta revealed exciting plans for the year, "I will be releasing my first EP this year. My next song, in collaboration with Aman Sagar, is coming out very soon. Additionally, I’ve completed a film as the lead, which will hopefully release this year as well.”

With Tu Aa Zara, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya continues to push boundaries, cementing her position as a multifaceted artiste in the indie music and entertainment industry.