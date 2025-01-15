Legendary guitars from Jeff Beck’s collection to be displayed in London ahead of auction

Some of the most iconic guitars in rock history are set to be showcased in London before going up for auction. Christie’s auction house previewed the late Jeff Beck’s guitar collection on Tuesday.
Jeff, a legendary guitarist who passed away in January 2023 at the age of 78, left behind a treasure trove of instruments that will be available for public viewing starting Wednesday. The collection, comprising 90 guitars and various other memorabilia, will be auctioned on January 22.
Jeff was part of a legendary group of 1960s guitarists, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jimi Hendrix. A two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee—once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artiste—Jeff was celebrated for his innovative sound and improvisational prowess. Over his career, he collaborated with renowned artists such as Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Johnny Depp.
The collection is valued at over £1 million (INR 10,55,60,500) and features several standout pieces, including an oxblood 1954 Gibson Les Paul that Beck purchased in Memphis in 1972. This guitar, which he played extensively throughout the decade, is prominently displayed on the cover of his Grammy-winning 1975 jazz-fusion album Blow by Blow. It is expected to fetch between £350,000 and £500,000.
Other notable items include a Telecaster-Gibson hybrid “Tele-Gib” estimated at £100,000 to £150,000 and Beck’s 1954 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster, valued at £50,000 to £80,000.
Sandra Beck, the guitarist’s widow, described the decision to part with the collection as a “massive wrench” but shared, “I know Jeff wanted for me to share this love.”