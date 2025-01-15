Legendary guitars from Jeff Beck’s collection to be displayed in London ahead of auction

Some of the most iconic guitars in rock history are set to be showcased in London before going up for auction. Christie’s auction house previewed the late Jeff Beck’s guitar collection on Tuesday.

Jeff, a legendary guitarist who passed away in January 2023 at the age of 78, left behind a treasure trove of instruments that will be available for public viewing starting Wednesday. The collection, comprising 90 guitars and various other memorabilia, will be auctioned on January 22.

Jeff was part of a legendary group of 1960s guitarists, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jimi Hendrix. A two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee—once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artiste—Jeff was celebrated for his innovative sound and improvisational prowess. Over his career, he collaborated with renowned artists such as Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Johnny Depp.