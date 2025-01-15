Nora Fatehi teams up with Jason Derulo for ‘Snake’
The wait is over! Nora Fatehi has partnered with American pop sensation Jason Derulo for their highly anticipated track, Snake. Nora revealed the first-look poster for Snake on Instagarm, announcing its release date as “16.01.25.” Alongside the poster, the makers have also dropped a gripping teaser, hinting at a track that promises to be a global sensation.
The teaser's visuals create a magical and mysterious atmosphere. Nora stuns in a white dress, shimmering makeup, and braided hair, while Jason complements her style in a rugged denim jacket.
Fans were quick to express their excitement, with comments such as “The duo the world isn’t ready for!”, “It will be the bomb of the season,” and “Woww waiting!” flooding social media.
Snake not only marks Nora’s foray into the American mainstream music scene but also blends Jason’s signature pop sound with her Bollywood charisma.
Previously, Nora collaborated with CKay on the track It’s True, showcasing her commitment to breaking boundaries in the music industry.
Recently, Nora faced a challenging ordeal while in Los Angeles. She shared on Instagram that she had to evacuate due to wildfires in the area. In a video, she said, “I'm in LA, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. We just got an evacuation order, so I quickly packed my stuff and left.” Despite the chaos, Nora remained optimistic, adding, “I hope I can catch my flight. I really hope people in LA stay safe.”
With Snake set to release soon, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her artistic footprint, cementing her status as a global entertainer.