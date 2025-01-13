From Priyanka Chopra to Nora Fatehi: Bollywood celebs who experienced the California fire up close

The flames of the Southern California wildfires that started fanning around January 17 and have caused havoc ever since. The fires have brought ruin to huge population in Southern California and have consequently been forced to evacuate. The list of people affected also includes celebrities who have had their houses burnt down.

While Hollywood has been largely affected by the inferno clutching a tight hold over Southern California, the flames have also managed to startle Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta, who have homes in LA, took to social media to talk about the wildfires. Priyanka posted a video on her Instagram story providing a glimpse of the wildfire and its proximity to her residence. Though she confirmed her family and her home's safety, she also expressed her concerns towards the safety of the people and thanked those tirelessly working to help people.

Preity, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, assured that her and her family are "safe as of now" but expressed her concern for LA and its people through a post on X.