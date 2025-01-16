Tanishk Bagchi debuts as solo composer for Akshay Kumar’s 'Sky Force'

Tanishk Bagchi, a celebrated name in the Indian music industry, is stepping into new territory with his first solo album in the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force. Known for his ability to blend original compositions with contemporary recreations, Tanishk takes on the challenge of crafting an entire album that reflects the emotional and patriotic essence of the film.

Reflecting on this milestone, Tanishk shared, “After years of working on a mix of originals and recreations, I felt it was time to embrace a solo project. The credit goes to Maddock Films for creating scripts that truly inspire artists to push their boundaries. The story of Sky Force resonated deeply with me, and I hope the audience connects with its pulse through the music. My focus has been on crafting melodies that evoke patriotism and emotion, along with a quintessential Bollywood dance number.”

Tanishk’s compositions promise to weave the narrative of Sky Force with stirring tunes and high-energy beats. While Bagchi helms the songs for the movie, Justin Varghese will handle the background score, ensuring a multi-layered sonic experience for viewers.