This OTT platform is set to stream Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert live on January 26

On January 26, 2025, popular band Coldplay is all set perform their live show in Ahmedabad, and Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to make this event accessible to fans nationwide, allowing them to experience the energy of a live concert from the comfort of their own screens.

The live stream will be available in good quality, offering an immersive experience that transports viewers to the heart of the performance. As part of the exclusive event, the platform will also provide behind-the-scenes access to the band, creating an engaging experience for subscribers.

In a message to their Indian fans, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin said, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on 26th January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar – Sports, too, commented on the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Coldplay is a testament to our commitment to deliver iconic global cultural experiences to audiences across the country.”

The Ahmedabad concert is part of Coldplay’s record-breaking music of the Spheres World Tour, which has become the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. The tour celebrates music, sustainability and creativity, reshaping the live music experience.