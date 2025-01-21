How regional hip hop and rapping emerged in India

The emergence of regional rap and hip-hop in India is a fascinating story of cultural adaptation and grassroots innovation. While mainstream hip-hop entered India in the 1990s through global media and Bollywood’s flirtation with Western music, the regional hip-hop scene truly began to take shape in the 2000s, fuelled by the internet and the creative energy of local artists who used the genre to tell their stories.

Hip-hop as a movement in India resonated deeply in urban and semi-urban settings, where young people found parallels between their struggles and the themes of resistance, identity, and empowerment central to the genre. In the early days, artists like Baba Sehgal introduced rap in Hindi, albeit in a more commercial and light hearted form. However, the raw essence of hip-hop, rooted in storytelling and rebellion, took root in regional languages as artists began to rap about issues closer to home—poverty, inequality, corruption, and the day-to-day lives of ordinary people.

The advent of YouTube and social media in the 2010s became a turning point for regional hip-hop. Artists no longer had to rely on traditional music labels or mainstream platforms. This democratisation allowed voices from marginalised communities and smaller towns to rise. Languages like Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, and Malayalam became vibrant mediums for expression. In Tamil Nadu, artists like The Casteless Collective and Arivu used hip-hop to discuss caste oppression and social justice. Similarly, in Punjab, the rap scene evolved with a distinctive mix of bhangra beats and Punjabi folk, with artists like Bohemia and later Sidhu Moosewala blending traditional sounds with global hip-hop styles.

Mumbai became another epicentre, with gully rap rising to prominence. Artists such as Divine and Naezy began creating tracks in Hindi and Marathi, drawing directly from their lives in the bustling slums of Mumbai. Their music, filled with gritty realism, struck a chord across India and even gained international recognition. Films like Gully Boy (2019) amplified this subculture, catapulting gully rap into the mainstream.

The regional rap movement thrives today because it speaks directly to its audience, connecting through shared experiences and languages. It has redefined Indian hip-hop by embracing diversity, showcasing how the global genre of hip-hop can adapt to local realities, making it a powerful platform for expression in India’s multilingual and multicultural society.