Legendary British guitarist John Sykes dies at 65

John's craft was influenced by artists such as Jimmy Page Gary Moore, Uli John Roth and more. A revered figure in the heavy metal scene, he started his career in 1980 for Tygers of Pan Tang and recorded two albums with them. He went on to join Thin Lizzy in 1982 and featured on their critically acclaimed album Thunder and Lightning and stayed with them through their split. He then went on to join Whitesnake in 1984 and featured in their first ever commercial hit album Slide It In. John's prowess wasn't just limited to the guitar, as he also co-wrote some of Whitesnake's most popular songs After Whitesnake, he rejoined a newly formed Thin Lizzy in 1996 and went on to lead the band till 2009.