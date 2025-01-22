BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces debut studio album ‘Ruby’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has exciting news for fans: her first-ever studio album, Ruby, is set for release on March 7. The singer shared the announcement via a short clip on her YouTube channel, offering a sneak peek into the album's aesthetic and musical direction.
The 33-second video featured Jennie sporting long, bright red hair and a stylish black and white outfit. She delivered various expressions while singing lyrics that hint at the album’s themes: “In the dark I grew, money cannot buy no real friends.”
Ruby boasts an impressive list of collaborations with renowned artists across various genres. Jennie has teamed up with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis for the album, promising a diverse and exciting listening experience. The album will feature 15 tracks, including her previously released single Mantra, which dropped in October last year.
The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans. Social media is buzzing with enthusiastic reactions. “After a long wait, Queen Jennie is finally back!” exclaimed one fan. Another commented on Jennie's striking new look, “And now this hairstyle and hair colour will trend all platforms IT GIRL BEHAVIOUR MISS JENNIE.”
Many praised Jennie's dedication to quality over speed, with one person writing, “This is HOW you do it!!! With artistry, passion and quality. Jennie never ever really disappoints, she doesn't want to rush things 'cause she wants to give us QUALITY ALBUM.”
Adding to her busy schedule, Jennie is also set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20.