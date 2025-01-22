BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces debut studio album ‘Ruby’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has exciting news for fans: her first-ever studio album, Ruby, is set for release on March 7. The singer shared the announcement via a short clip on her YouTube channel, offering a sneak peek into the album's aesthetic and musical direction.

The 33-second video featured Jennie sporting long, bright red hair and a stylish black and white outfit. She delivered various expressions while singing lyrics that hint at the album’s themes: “In the dark I grew, money cannot buy no real friends.”