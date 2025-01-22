‘We will never forget how you made us feel’: Coldplay thanks Mumbai fans after spectacular concerts

Coldplay recently concluded a successful three-concert run in Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres global tour. The British rock band performed at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, leaving a lasting impression on the city's music fans.
Shortly after their final Mumbai performance on Tuesday night, Coldplay's official X account shared a group photo of all four band members posing against the backdrop of the cheering Mumbai crowd.
The caption expressed their heartfelt gratitude: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mumbai (green, white, and saffron hearts emojis, representing the Tiranga). It was a dream come true to play three concerts in your beautiful city. We will never forget how you made us feel. We’ll be back! (sparkle emojis).”
This marks Coldplay's second tour in India. Following their Mumbai concerts, the band is now heading to Ahmedabad for a two-day performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Notably, their final concert in India this year will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar on Republic Day, January 26, allowing fans across the country to experience the show.
During their first Mumbai concert on January 18, frontman Chris Martin charmed the audience by connecting with them through local languages. He began by greeting the crowd in Marathi, saying, “Tumhee saghre aaj chaan distat (You all look beautiful today).”
He then switched to Hindi, saying, “Aap sab ka bahut swagat hai humare show pe. Mumbai mein aakar hume bahut khushi ho rahi hai (You're all very welcome to our show. We feel happy after coming to Mumbai).” Chris humbly added, "Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad but I tried my best," before continuing in English.
The singer also expressed his sincere appreciation to the Indian fans for welcoming the band to what he described as one of "our favorite places in the whole world." He acknowledged the band's repeated visits to India, stating, "This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing... We couldn’t have asked for a better audience. It’s amazing you welcome us.”