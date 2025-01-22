Eashwar Subramanian’s new EP The Reclusive Mural explores solitude, loss, and self-acceptance

Eashwar Subramanian, a music producer from Bengaluru, is back with a deeply emotional new release, The Reclusive Mural. Known for his experimental approach to music, Eashwar has built a name for himself over the past five years, amassing over 500 compositions on Soundcloud.

His works, blending Asian, Middle Eastern, Western tones, and Indian ragas, have garnered critical acclaim. His debut album Ambient Hamlet (2018) received widespread recognition, debuting at #10 on Apple Music's Indian Independent charts, while his follow-up Polar Drift (2019) became a top 10 bestseller.

Now, with The Reclusive Mural, Eashwar takes listeners on an introspective journey through a minimalist, orchestral ambient soundscape. The EP, which took over a year to craft, explores themes of solitude, self-acceptance, and the emotional aftermath of loss. The music is a blend of piano, strings, and synths, creating a soothing environment that invites deep reflection.

The EP opens with Joy of Being, a track that celebrates the simple beauty of existence through delicate piano and violin melodies, accented by tabla rhythms. It sets the tone for the album’s emotional depth, invoking a sense of peace and contentment. Free Worlds, the second track, transports the listener to a tranquil forest, using African rhythms and a string section to convey a utopian sense of freedom.