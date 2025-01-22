Garth Hudson, iconic keyboardist and last surviving member of The Band, passes away aged 87

Garth Hudson, the multifaceted keyboardist of The Band, passed away at 87. Renowned for his innovative style, Hudson's contributions shaped classics like The Weight and Up on Cripple Creek.

The Band, known for redefining American music, was comprised of Hudson and fellow members who supported Bob Dylan during his pivotal transition from folk to rock. Hudson, the eldest and last surviving member, had been residing in an upstate New York nursing home at the time of his passing.

Classically trained, Hudson's mastery spanned piano, Lowrey organ, synthesisers, and horns, providing a unique depth to The Band's sound. His organ solo The Genetic Method, introducing Chest Fever, became iconic. Though often in the background, Hudson’s arrangements were integral to the group’s success, earning them a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

The Band's journey began as The Hawks, backing Ronnie Hawkins before collaborating with Dylan on groundbreaking tours in the mid-1960s. Their creative synergy blossomed in Woodstock, culminating in The Basement Tapes, which laid the foundation for roots music and Americana.