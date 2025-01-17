David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Blue Velvet’, passes away aged 78

David Lynch, the celebrated filmmaker known for his surreal and hauntingly dreamlike works, passed away just days before his 79th birthday. His family announced the news on Facebook, expressing their grief with a poignant message: “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’”

The cause of death remains undisclosed, but David had publicly shared his health struggles last year, revealing he had been diagnosed with emphysema. Concerned about his vulnerability to illnesses, he had decided to remain homebound, marking the end of his prolific filmmaking career.

David’s career began with the 1977 cult classic Eraserhead, a surreal masterpiece that introduced audiences to his distinct style. His work spanned decades, producing iconic films like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, as well as the groundbreaking television series Twin Peaks.

Critics often praised Lynch for crafting unsettling yet mesmerising narratives that blurred the lines between reality and fantasy. His unique approach earned him numerous accolades, including three Academy Award nominations and an honorary Oscar in 2019.

Steven Spielberg, who cast Lynch as John Ford in The Fabelmans (2022), described him as a “singular, visionary dreamer.” Fellow filmmaker Steven Soderbergh lauded Lynch’s originality, noting, “He was influential but impossible to imitate. His films seemed illogical, yet they were meticulously organised in his mind.”