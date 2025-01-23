BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hints at a musical comeback with a February 14 release

Jisoo, known for her close connection with her fans (BLINKs), addressed the criticism on a fan chat platform. She apologised for the wait, explaining her desire to present a perfect product.

“I wanted to show you different things as soon as possible, but I also wanted to show it perfectly… So I ended up taking my time. It's really tough trying to sort everything out by myself!”

Jisoo reassured fans, promising a satisfying release, “I feel like I've been making you keep waiting even though you're already looking forward to it. Sorry! Just ‘bam bam bam bam!’ and have everything come out like—’ What is this?!’—I'll make it happen for you!” she was quoted as saying.