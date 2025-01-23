BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hints at a musical comeback with a February 14 release

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has sent her fans into a frenzy with a cryptic social media post hinting at a Valentine’s Day release. The news comes as a welcome surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting Jisoo's solo musical return, especially considering her group members' active solo careers.
On January 22, Jisoo, along with her agency BLISSOO, shared a series of black and purple images emblazoned with the words “AMOR MONTAGE” and a combination of dots, lines, and other symbols. The caption simply read “A montage of love. 20250214,” further fuelling the excitement.
Fans erupted online, resharing the post and expressing their joy at the prospect of Jisoo's musical comeback. Many eagerly awaited the release date, with some even questioning if the project might be a song or album in Spanish or Portuguese.
However, the excitement wasn’t universal. Some fans voiced their frustration with what they perceived as Jisoo prioritising her acting career over music. These fans felt the 20-day lead-up to the release was insufficient for an album and demanded a pre-order link.
Jisoo, known for her close connection with her fans (BLINKs), addressed the criticism on a fan chat platform. She apologised for the wait, explaining her desire to present a perfect product.
“I wanted to show you different things as soon as possible, but I also wanted to show it perfectly… So I ended up taking my time. It's really tough trying to sort everything out by myself!”
Jisoo reassured fans, promising a satisfying release, “I feel like I've been making you keep waiting even though you're already looking forward to it. Sorry! Just ‘bam bam bam bam!’ and have everything come out like—’ What is this?!’—I'll make it happen for you!” she was quoted as saying.