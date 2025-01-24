A musical legacy: Exploring the depths of ragas with Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty

“Just as rice or roti forms the foundation of our food, raga is the bedrock of Indian music,” says Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, one of the country’s most respected Hindustani classical vocalists. Ahead of his performance in Chennai as part of the Citi NCPA Aadi Anant Festival, Ajoy reflects on the enduring legacy of Indian classical music and his mission to pass it on to future generations.

The upcoming concert, titled Dhrupad to Thumri: A Musical Exploration, promises a journey through a spectrum of classical music styles, including Dhrupad, Khayal, Tarana, Thillana, Sargam, and Thumri. Sharing the stage with his students Brajeshwar Mukherjee and Ayesha Mukherjee, Ajoy aims to highlight the depth and diversity of Indian music traditions. “I will perform alongside my students to showcase not just the beauty of the ragas but also the continuity of our musical heritage,” he explains.

An integral element of the performance is a solo by one of his students Amaan Hussain on the sarangi, an instrument often regarded as the closest to the human voice. “The sarangi has a unique ability to echo the nuances of vocal music. Through Aman’s solo, the audience will experience this connection firsthand,” he says.

For Ajoy, preserving and evolving the raga tradition has been a lifelong commitment. As the founder of Shrutinandan, an institution in Kolkata dedicated exclusively to training children in classical music, he has spent decades nurturing young talent. “Shrutinandan is a one-of-a-kind institution in the world, with over 1,000 students learning a scientifically developed training system,” he shares with pride. His efforts have borne fruit, with his students, including his daughter Kaushiki Chakrabarty, becoming acclaimed performers in their own right.