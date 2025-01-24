EXCLUSIVE: B Praak talks about his latest song ‘O Maaye Teri Mitti Bulaye’ from ‘Sky Force’, his love for music and more
Patriotism finds its most powerful voice in music, uniting hearts and celebrating togetherness. In India, certain songs, especially from the films, have become timeless anthems, weaving national pride into moments of collective joy and reflection. Do you remember the track Teri Mitti from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari? It’s one of those songs that always finds its way into our playlists during national festivals, and for good reasons. Sung by the incredible B Praak, the iconic lyrics, “Teri mitti mein mil jawaan, Gull banke main khil jawaan, Itni si hai dil ki aarzu…(I merge into your soil, blossom like a flower, this is my heart's desire)” aren’t just words; they’re a heartfelt promise to the motherland.
As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day, B Praak returns with another stirring tribute, Maaye Teri Mitti Bulaye. Featured in the highly anticipated action-thriller Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar alongside Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and marking Veer Pahariya’s debut, the song is a soulful ode to India’s heritage and courage.
With his innate passion and soul-stirring voice, B Praak delivers a song that feels like an embrace for every Indian’s heart, a celebration of pride and love for the land we call home. Already making waves, this track is set to become popular this season, just in time to unite the nation once again.
Indulge speaks to B Praak, born Pratik Bachan, who has become a celebrated voice not only in the Punjabi music industry but also in Bollywood. Also known for other hits like Mann Bharrya, and Filhall, the artiste is popular for his evocative and intense vocals and ability to connect with listeners. B Praak opens up about his love for patriotic songs, his musical lineage, and the indelible role music plays in his life.
Tell us about your new song Maaye Teri Mitti Bulaye from the movie Sky Force; and how are you planning to celebrate the Republic Day?
Maaye Teri Mitti Bulaye is a song that speaks straight to the heart. It’s about a soldier’s unbreakable bond with their motherland, their sacrifices, and their unwavering love for the country. It’s not just a patriotic anthem; it’s an emotional journey. With Republic Day around the corner, I feel it’s the perfect moment to share this track with the world. I have a show in Udaipur on the 25th and 26th, after which I’ll be flying back to spend time with my family
Your song Teri Mitti beautifully evokes a sense of patriotism. Are you personally drawn to such emotionally resonant songs about love for the country?
Patriotic songs have always held a special place in my heart. Performing songs like Teri Mitti feels like so much more than just singing, it’s about becoming a voice for the emotions of millions. There’s an immense sense of pride and responsibility that comes with it, making every performance a truly humbling experience. Even today when I sing Teri Mitti, I feel a deep connection to something far greater than myself. The emotions these songs evoke are incredible, and seeing the audience respond with tears, salutes, or heartfelt smiles makes it all the more meaningful.
Tell us about your music journey. Your father, Varinder Bachan, was a Punjabi and Hindi music composer and producer. How did that influence your musical journey?
From a young age, I knew that I wanted to be a musician and an artiste. My father, my first teacher and greatest inspiration, showed me what true dedication and discipline in music meant. As a kid, I was shy, but I was always humming songs or playing around with instruments. My father noticed my love for music and guided me without pushing too hard. I realised music was my calling when I wrote my first composition, it felt natural, like it was meant to be. Music has been my life ever since.
You’ve sung songs across various genres. Which is the style that challenges you the most, and how do you continue to push your creative boundaries? What’s your favourite genre?
I love singing emotional songs, whether it’s a love ballad or a patriotic anthem, but they also challenge me the most. Capturing raw emotions in a song is not easy; as a performer or an artiste, you have to feel every word to make it real. My favourite genre, though, would be romantic ballads. They allow me to pour my heart into the music. To keep pushing myself, I try different styles and work with composers who challenge my range and creativity
Your voice and the passion in your singing have captivated audiences, especially the way you convey emotions so deeply. How do you bring such vulnerability and depth to your voice?
The key is to live the song. I don’t just sing words, I feel them. Whether it’s joy, heartbreak, or patriotism, I let myself experience those emotions fully before stepping into the studio. I don’t have a rigid practice routine, but I do focus on staying mentally and emotionally connected to my music. Warmups, yes, but it’s the emotions that bring depth to my voice.
You’ve sung Punjabi songs and even Bollywood. Punjabi music, known for its infectious energy and rhythm, has seen a meteoric rise in popularity globally. What is your opinion?
Punjabi music is raw, vibrant, and full of life. It. The dhol beats, the soulful lyrics have the kind of energy that gets people moving, no matter where they’re from. And yes, the global love for Punjabi music shows that the world is finally embracing regional sounds. Music has no language, and it shows that.
Your social media reflects a deep sense of spirituality and belief in the Almighty, and you often sing devotional songs in your personal time. How does spirituality influence your music?
Spirituality is my anchor. It keeps me grounded and connected to who I am. When I sing devotional songs, it feels like I am having a conversation with the divine. That energy spills into all my music. I see music as a form of prayer, it’s my way of thanking God and seeking guidance.
Who has been your biggest inspiration in music, and is there a Bollywood actor you dream of singing for? Additionally, are there any artists, Indian or international, you’d love to collaborate with?
My father will always be my biggest inspiration. He taught me the value of honesty in music. As for actors, I would love to sing for Shah Rukh Khan. His charisma and the way he emotes on screen are unmatched. Internationally, I would love to work with John Legend or Adele.
We all go through tough days and challenging phases in life. How has music been your solace during times of pain and sadness, and what role does it play in helping you heal?
Music has saved me more times than I can count. It’s my way of expressing what words can’t. Whenever I feel low, I connect with my music or write a tune, it feels quite empowering. Music has the power to heal not just me but anyone who listens to it. That’s the magic of it.
With countless performances and a sea of fans cheering for you, is there a particular fan moment that stands out as truly unforgettable, one that left a lasting impression on you?
There was this one time when a fan wrote me a big letter explaining how my song helped them deal with the loss of his parents. They told me it gave them hope and strength. Moments like these remind me why I do what I do. To know that my music can touch someone’s life like that it’s humbling and beautiful.
Apart from singing and music, what brings you the most joy and helps you unwind? What are your other hobbies and interests?
Spending time with my family is my favourite way to relax. I also enjoy cooking, it’s very calming. When I am not working, I love watching movies and spending time with my family.
What can your fans look forward to in the future? Are there any new kinds of songs or projects you’re excited to explore?
I am working on some really exciting projects that include everything from emotional ballads to high-energy tracks. This year, I’m also working on an upcoming album, which is a project very close to my heart. Additionally, I want to dive deeper into spiritual and devotional music—it’s something I feel very connected to. There’s a lot coming, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.
