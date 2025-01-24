EXCLUSIVE: B Praak talks about his latest song ‘O Maaye Teri Mitti Bulaye’ from ‘Sky Force’, his love for music and more

Patriotism finds its most powerful voice in music, uniting hearts and celebrating togetherness. In India, certain songs, especially from the films, have become timeless anthems, weaving national pride into moments of collective joy and reflection. Do you remember the track Teri Mitti from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari? It’s one of those songs that always finds its way into our playlists during national festivals, and for good reasons. Sung by the incredible B Praak, the iconic lyrics, “Teri mitti mein mil jawaan, Gull banke main khil jawaan, Itni si hai dil ki aarzu…(I merge into your soil, blossom like a flower, this is my heart's desire)” aren’t just words; they’re a heartfelt promise to the motherland.

As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day, B Praak returns with another stirring tribute, Maaye Teri Mitti Bulaye. Featured in the highly anticipated action-thriller Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar alongside Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and marking Veer Pahariya’s debut, the song is a soulful ode to India’s heritage and courage.

With his innate passion and soul-stirring voice, B Praak delivers a song that feels like an embrace for every Indian’s heart, a celebration of pride and love for the land we call home. Already making waves, this track is set to become popular this season, just in time to unite the nation once again.

Indulge speaks to B Praak, born Pratik Bachan, who has become a celebrated voice not only in the Punjabi music industry but also in Bollywood. Also known for other hits like Mann Bharrya, and Filhall, the artiste is popular for his evocative and intense vocals and ability to connect with listeners. B Praak opens up about his love for patriotic songs, his musical lineage, and the indelible role music plays in his life.