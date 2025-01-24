Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares fitness and well-being secrets in an exclusive chat

How do you personally incorporate aromatherapy into your self care regimen?

One of my favourite ways is applying specific roll-ons on specific pulse points such as the wrists, behind the neck and temples. This simple yet effective technique allows the therapeutic benefits of the essential oils to be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, promoting relaxation, reducing stress and even improving sleep quality. Additionally, we also have an oil that is specifically designed to alleviate joint pain. By incorporating these methods into one’s daily routine, one can experience the profound benefits of aromatherapy.