Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares fitness and well-being secrets in an exclusive chat

She made an unforgettable debut with her portrayal of the lovable Jesse in Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), the Telugu adaptation of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, marking the beginning of her stellar career. Since then, she has become one of South India’s highest-paid actresses, garnering numerous awards, including two Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Initially a model while pursuing a degree in commerce in Chennai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu transitioned to acting and quickly became one of the leading ladies in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. Her notable films include blockbusters like Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017) and Rangasthalam (2018).
She has also delivered critical and commercial successes in Mahanati (2018), Super Deluxe (2019), Oh! Baby (2019) and Majili (2019). More recently, Samantha has been celebrated for her performances in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), as well as her roles in Amazon Prime Video’s hit shows The Family Man: Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Beyond acting, Samantha has ventured into entrepreneurship, more recently becoming a co-partner with the holistic wellness brand Secret Alchemist, which focuses on aromatherapy and self-care products. Throughout her career, Samantha has remained a symbol of beauty, fitness and grace and in this interview, we delve into her approach to beauty, fitness, mental health and everything else that contributes to her success both on and off-screen.
Tell us about your partnership with Secret Alchemist?
As a professional in the entertainment business, taking care of my body and mind has always been a top priority. Understanding and exploring the various options out there and discovering aromatherapy completely transformed my life. When I stumbled upon Secret Alchemist, I was impressed by their dedication to overall wellness, eco-friendliness and top-notch products. I’m excited to partner with Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia as a co-founder, sharing my own wellness journey and experience to help others prioritise self-care and live a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.
How do you personally incorporate aromatherapy into your self care regimen?
One of my favourite ways is applying specific roll-ons on specific pulse points such as the wrists, behind the neck and temples. This simple yet effective technique allows the therapeutic benefits of the essential oils to be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, promoting relaxation, reducing stress and even improving sleep quality. Additionally, we also have an oil that is specifically designed to alleviate joint pain. By incorporating these methods into one’s daily routine, one can experience the profound benefits of aromatherapy.
Do you believe aromatherapy helps with stress and anxiety?
Aromatherapy has been a game-changer for me! We have a blend that is specifically designed to reduce stress and anxiety. This handcrafted concoction of therapeutic oils promotes positive thinking, calms the mind and body and evokes tranquility. Trust me, it’s a lifesaver on chaotic days! I use it whenever I need to unwind and rejuvenate.
You seem to be very passionate about skincare, how did this journey begin?
I’m extremely passionate about skincare! As an actress, my skin’s constantly exposed to stressors and since I am on camera, makeup and lots more. But learning about natural remedies, aromatherapy and ayurvedic ingredients has transformed my skin. I’ve realised skincare’s not just about looking good, but feeling confident and healthy. My partnership with this brand lets me share this knowledge, empowering others to glow from within. Skincare is a self-love journey and I’m loving every step!
We’ve seen you have flawless skin throughout your career — what skincare regimen do you follow to ensure this quality of skin?
My skincare routine is meticulous! Post-shoot, I indulge in red light therapy to boost collagen and curb wrinkles. Pre-makeup, I use an ice water dip to reduce puffiness and tighten pores. During car rides, I utilize an LED eye mask to rejuvenate my delicate eyes. At home, I swear by Gua Sha tools, steam machines, face rollers and microcurrent devices to maintain radiant skin. I’m a skincare junkie, always trying new products! Consistency and patience are key. My mantra: invest in your skin and it will invest in your confidence. Glowing skin requires dedication and I’m all in!
Do you have a special haircare regimen that is the secret to your healthy locks?
My haircare secrets are rooted in traditional Indian practices! I do coconut oil massages, once a week, to nourish and strengthen my locks. I also use a mixture of olive oil, banana and honey as a hair mask. Amla, brahmi and bhringaraj oils are my go-to ayurvedic essentials. And, of course, plenty of hydration from within! I take a lot of Vitamin D in a day which is not only good for hair but also for skin and also for our overall body. Vitamin D strengthens your hair and keeps it healthy. Keeping a calm and non-stressed mind also helps in having a strong hair as stress causes hairfall, so, I practice meditation everyday for 30 mins. It keeps my mind healthy overall.
Do you follow any diet to ensure you bring your A game to work everyday?
I believe in fuelling my body with wholesome foods to stay energised and focused. I try to grow my own organic fruits and veggies and incorporate them into my diet whenever I can. Breakfast is sacred – I start with fruits and yoghurt. I’m a wellness enthusiast, always experimenting with collagen drinks, apple cider vinegar shots and green smoothies. Chia puddings are a staple. I love trying new recipes and giving importance to my diet. My motto: nourish your body, nurture your mind. A balanced diet gives me the energy to tackle demanding shoots and bring my A-game to work.
External beauty aside, how do you stay healthy internally? Gut health tips and mental health tips that you swear by?
For internal well-being, I swear by meditation. It’s my go-to source of strength, calm and clarity. Every night, I dedicate 30 minutes to quiet reflection. During lockdown, I even completed a 48-day guided meditation journey, which was incredibly empowering. Meditation helps me cope with stress and anxiety. For gut health, I focus on whole foods, probiotics and mindful eating. I also prioritise sleep and digital detoxes. Mentally, I emphasise self-compassion, gratitude and setting boundaries. By nurturing my mind, body and soul, I maintain inner harmony and radiate positivity. Inner peace is the ultimate beauty secret!
How do you choose to relax? What does a day off entail for Samantha?
Relaxation is sacred for me! On days off, I unwind with yoga and meditation. I love reading, curled up with a warm cup of tea. Spending time with loved ones, especially my family and pets, rejuvenates me. I love doing nail art, trying different workout regimes and also different skincare regimes. Sometimes, I indulge in spa days or aromatherapy sessions. A good sleep also helps in the overall well being and relaxation. I like to try and take some time for my own well being, no schedules — just me, myself and tranquility.
