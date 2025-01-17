Exclusive: ‘I am lucky to have Venkata Datta Sai in my life,’ says PV Sindhu, as she shares how love blossomed between the two

As an Olympics silver medalist, handling the pressure of expectations is part of Sindhu’s mental strength. “Pressure is always there,” she acknowledges. “But right now, for me, it’s all about giving my best and playing my best.” Whether she wins or loses, Sindhu’s focus is on knowing she gave it her all. “In practice sessions, I push myself to the limit. I take that same intensity into my matches,” she says. “If I can look back after a game and know I did everything I could, then I’m happy.”

With a string of high-profile tournaments on the horizon — Indian Open, Indonesia, All England and more — Sindhu is ready to face the challenges that lie ahead. “There are a lot of tournaments coming up,” she says with excitement. “But it’s about staying fit and giving my best every time. The thrill is in the challenge.”