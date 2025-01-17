Exclusive: ‘I am lucky to have Venkata Datta Sai in my life,’ says PV Sindhu, as she shares how love blossomed between the two

She wrapped up 2024 with the best match point of her life – by marrying someone she is deeply in love with and stepping into a new phase of life. After a dream wedding in Udaipur, one of India’s most celebrated athletes, shuttler PV Sindhu can hardly believe the whirlwind of joy and love that surrounds her. “Congratulations!” we scream over the call, to which Sindhu laughs and says, “Thank you so much,” and we sense and feel her joy in every syllable. Unable to contain our excitement, we ask her almost right away: So, how does it feel to be married? “I still can’t believe it!” she says, instantly adding, “It was so much fun!”
“It was a dreamy wedding, exactly what we wanted,” she says, her voice bridled with excitement. With just close family present, the intimate gathering felt like a fairytale come to life. The energy was electric, the air was filled with happiness, and Sindhu tells us that she couldn’t help but think, “Did that really just happen?” It was the perfect beginning to a new chapter in her life, one she’s overjoyed to start.
Her new journey is made even sweeter by the man she has chosen to share it with — Venkata Datta Sai. “I’m very lucky,” Sindhu reflects. “I’m very happy that I found and married a person who is very, very supportive, to have someone like him by my side. I know he is going to support me in my game and I’m going to support him in whatever he does.” For her, it’s not just about having someone by her side — it’s about having a partner who lifts her up at every step. “It is really nice to have someone who believes in you,” she adds, thankful, as she tells us, for the balance they bring to each other’s lives.
Sharing with us about how her relationship with Venkata Datta Sai blossomed, Sindhu says with a smile, “It wasn’t love at first sight,” as she recalls the early days of their friendship. “We have been family friends, just exchanging ‘hi’ and ‘hello’ at functions and gatherings. But two years ago, we met on a flight, started talking and something clicked. We just got closer and that’s when things started to change.” Their friendship gradually turned into something deeper, something real, eventually leading them to decide to get married after the Olympics. “We spoke about it and it just felt right,” Sindhu shares with us. “It was smooth; it was all in a flow.”
Her wedding was a moment she will forever hold dear. “The most important thing for both of us was that everyone was happy,” Sindhu says, her voice filled with warmth. “We had around 150/160 people — just close family — and the joy we shared was overwhelming. If everyone is happy, we’re happy.” It was a celebration of love, connection and the start of a beautiful journey together.
As the new year begins, Sindhu’s focus remains razor-sharp. With a packed tournament calendar ahead, including the Indian Open, she’s determined to make it her best year, yet. “The main focus is to stay injury-free and work hard,” she says, her resolve evident. “The most important thing is to give my 100 per cent in everything I do.” For Sindhu, it’s not just about winning — it’s about pushing herself to improve every day. “I’m working on refining my strokes, making everything perfect,” she explains. “It’s about constantly getting better in everything I do.”
As an Olympics silver medalist, handling the pressure of expectations is part of Sindhu’s mental strength. “Pressure is always there,” she acknowledges. “But right now, for me, it’s all about giving my best and playing my best.” Whether she wins or loses, Sindhu’s focus is on knowing she gave it her all. “In practice sessions, I push myself to the limit. I take that same intensity into my matches,” she says. “If I can look back after a game and know I did everything I could, then I’m happy.”
With a string of high-profile tournaments on the horizon — Indian Open, Indonesia, All England and more — Sindhu is ready to face the challenges that lie ahead. “There are a lot of tournaments coming up,” she says with excitement. “But it’s about staying fit and giving my best every time. The thrill is in the challenge.”
And amidst all this, marriage has added a new layer to her life. Sindhu feels ready to balance both her career and her personal life, finding strength in her partner’s unwavering support. “It’s not a task, it’s a beautiful balance,” she says, reflecting on her new role as a wife. “I feel lucky to have someone who’s so supportive and it gives me the strength to keep going.” For her, this new phase is not just about managing two worlds, “It’s an opportunity to grow together,” she adds, knowing the balance between badminton and marriage is one she can handle with grace.
For Sindhu, love and marriage are intertwined and she believes they only grow stronger with time. “Love will always be there; and marriage is just the beginning of something deeper. We’ll be together for the rest of our lives, so we have to keep nurturing that love every single day,” she enthuses.
With her back on the court, we are curious to know if Sindhu has plans to take a break in between to travel with her husband. “We’ll find time for a break later. For now, it’s back to badminton,” she says, adding, “I am overjoyed for this beautiful balance of badminton and marriage in my life and I’m ready for whatever this journey holds.”
