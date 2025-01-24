Indie musician Madhur Sharma releases his latest EP, which is all about going back to his roots
This talented Indian musician is known for his soulful voice and heartfelt compositions. Madhur Sharma, a rising star in the independent music scene, effortlessly blends traditional melodies with contemporary sounds, creating music that resonates with audiences across generations. With hits like Rabba Mainu Maaf Kareen and Manzil, he has garnered a loyal fanbase. He recently released his latest EP — Reversion, along with his India tour and we get chatty with him to talk about his music, his ongoing India tour, the challenges he faced while working on the tour and lots more…
You recently released your latest EP titled Reversion. Can you tell us about the idea behind the EP?
Reversion means coming back to roots and my roots lie in Indian folk music, predominantly. That’s the idea behind our EP and we decided to build our soundscape around the same.
What makes this EP unique from your previous works?
This EP is a melting pot of modern pop music, qawwali and folk music together and it has various moods as you listen through all the songs and that’s why it is different and unique from my previous works.
You are currently on your India tour. Which cities did you perform in and how were these cities selected?
I have already performed in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Agra, Bengaluru, Allahabad, Lucknow and Raipur for the tour, with Indore and Ahmedabad remaining. This is an extensive tour covering almost all top tier cities in the country. The cities were selected based on my listener base.
What were some of the challenges you came across while working on the tour?
There were quite a few challenges, including logistics, production and travel but we worked and tried our level best to get through all difficulties and give our audience an experience they will never forget.
Tell us about your musical style and some of the people you look up to in the industry?
My musical style varies from pop to world music to Indian folk music. I look up to every artiste who’s creating wonderful music for the people and I take inspiration from all of them — from both indie and other mainstream artistes.
What’s next for you?
New releases are in the works both independently and through record labels. I am really excited for what’s to come.
Reversion is streaming on all audio platforms.
