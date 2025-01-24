Ruhaniyat is back in Hyderabad with its 24th edition, celebrating the divinity of music

Connecting with the divine

India has always been known for being home to philosophers and saints who have written some spectacular verses and com posed soulful melodies. “The Sufi and bhakti poets from Southeast Asia have travelled increasingly, and their poetry professes inter acting with people of different cultures, and imbibing happiness. The idea of love, friendship and tolerance become central in most verses,” says Madan Gopal Singh, from the Chaar Yaar group that is set to present Bulleh Shah’s works, relating it with contemporary contexts.

Chaar Yaar group comprises musicians from different regions, ethnicities, faiths and backgrounds, to create music. The songs they present are their original compositions, reflecting the idea of inclusivity, and working with multiple layers of influences. They use two string instruments, and include lines of multiple other languages, “creating knots across cultures.”

Another performance which aims to spread the knowledge of saints through com positions is by Avdhoot Gandhi and group. They present So Said the Saints of Maharashtra, an amalgamation of abhangs, bharud, jagrans and Gondhals of saints like Gyaneshwar, Eknath and Tukaram.

Avdhoot explains the significance behind each of these kinds of songs, “Bharud is sung by people who dress up in costumes and go around villages performing verses from ancient texts. Abhangs are also a way to explain texts to common people. Jagran and Gondhal are sung during auspicious occasions. The former is in praise of Khanderai, an avatar of Vishnu, and the latter, of Bhavani. Together it celebrates the union of Shiv and Shakti.”

They present an original composition Chia Ning Ling of a jagran by saint Eknath, which talks about how the path to enlightenment is beyond ego, selfishness and worldly desires. The vocalist will be accom panied by instruments like dimdi, man jeera, tuntuna, pakhawaj, tabla, harmonium and sambal.