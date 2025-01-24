Tiësto returns to India after a decade for epic three-city tour

Get ready for a seismic fusion of sound, light, and an electric rush of energy! India’s pulsating electronic music scene is about to be rocked by an unforgettable event as Tiësto, the godfather of dance music, takes the stage for an exhilarating showcase. This February, the legendary DJ and producer, a name synonymous with global dance floors, will return to India after more than a decade with an epic three-city journey that promises to redefine the live music experience.
Tiësto, a Grammy-winning icon and genre-defying innovator, will leave behind his famed Las Vegas residency to ignite the stage in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The tour kicks off at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, on February 13, before lighting up NESCO, Mumbai, on February 14, and wrapping up in a grand finale at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru, on February 16.
Tiësto’s artistry is legendary for transcending generations and evolving with the times, and this tour will be no different. Get ready for a heart-pounding, two-hour set that bridges the past and future of electronic dance music. Fans can expect a high-octane celebration of Tiësto’s iconic sound—where classic trance anthems and progressive house bangers collide with his latest cutting-edge productions. All of this will be amplified by mind-blowing visuals, state-of-the-art sound systems, and jaw-dropping stage design. This is more than a concert; it’s an immersive, multi-sensory journey that will leave audiences breathless.
Speaking about his return to India, Tiësto shares, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to experience that magic once again.”
The event is presented by EVA Live. Brace yourselves, India—Tiesto is coming to turn up the heat, and this is one event you won’t want to miss!