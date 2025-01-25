Dancehall beats and situationships: Inside Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s ‘Tu Aa Zara’

The music video complements the track’s playful and sensual vibe, drawing inspiration from the works of Zayn Malik and Tyla. “We aimed for a lively party scene with a bit of sensuality, showcasing the fun of girlhood and the bond between friends,” says Sanjeeta. The video is choreographed by Amisha Jayaram.

Tu Aa Zara marks Sanjeeta’s first song where she has written and sung in Bengali, a milestone she’s thrilled to share with her audience, especially after the success of Jawan. “I wanted to give something back to my Bengali community, who have supported and showered me with so much love,” she adds.

Along with the music, Sanjeeta has also been carving a path in acting, starting with her breakthrough role in the Netflix series, Feels Like Ishq.

“I never planned on acting professionally,” Sanjeeta admits. “It just happened organically. I always had a knack for performing in my music videos, but acting wasn’t on my radar until a casting director saw me and believed I could bring something unique to the screen.” This led to her first acting gig, where she starred as Muskaan, the lead in Feels Like Ishq, opposite Saba Azad.

From there, things moved quickly. Sanjeeta’s performance caught attention, and she soon found herself cast in Jawan, the blockbuster film alongside Shah Rukh Khan. “Jawan was incredible,” she says. “It was an amazing experience working with such a talented team. I never expected acting to open so many doors for me, but here I am, balancing music and acting.”

Looking ahead, Sanjeeta has exciting plans in store. “I’m working on my EP, which will feature both Hindi and English acoustic songs,” she shares.

Tu Aa Zara is streaming on YouTube and on all music platforms.

email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_