Shruti Haasan’s surprise performance in Bangkok thrills fans

Multitalented actress and singer Shruti Haasan, currently in Bangkok filming the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, left fans amazed with an impromptu musical performance.
According to sources close to the actress, Shruti and her team decided to explore Bangkok after wrapping up their shoot. While wandering the city, they discovered a lively music venue with an electrifying atmosphere. Drawn by the crowd's energy and the band's captivating performance, Shruti spontaneously joined them on stage, delivering a memorable show.
Her unplanned performance was met with an overwhelming response, with the crowd cheering enthusiastically and creating a night to remember.
Shruti, who is balancing her acting career with her passion for music, plans to release more independent tracks this year. She is also working on Coolie, anticipated to be one of the year’s biggest hits. Rajinikanth recently revealed that 70 per cent of the film has been completed, with the current Bangkok schedule running from January 13 to January 28.
In addition to her acting and live performances, Shruti has lent her powerful voice to Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Train, directed by Mysskin. A teaser released on Vijay Sethupathi's birthday showcased Shruti’s commanding vocals, perfectly complementing the high-octane visuals, much to the delight of fans.
This comes shortly after her collaboration with AR Rahman on the track It’s a Break Up Da. Shruti, also a gifted songwriter, continues to make waves in the indie music scene with hits like Edge, Monster Machine, and Inimel.
Her versatility as an actress, singer, and songwriter continues to captivate audiences worldwide.