Shruti Haasan’s surprise performance in Bangkok thrills fans

Multitalented actress and singer Shruti Haasan, currently in Bangkok filming the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, left fans amazed with an impromptu musical performance.

According to sources close to the actress, Shruti and her team decided to explore Bangkok after wrapping up their shoot. While wandering the city, they discovered a lively music venue with an electrifying atmosphere. Drawn by the crowd's energy and the band's captivating performance, Shruti spontaneously joined them on stage, delivering a memorable show.