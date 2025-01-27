Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert breaks records, becomes most attended music event in Asia

The hype for Coldplay's first ever tour of India was off the roof, and the magic created by them in the stadiums only justified the hype. However, magic and ecstacy was not the only thing created by the British band, but records too. As per estimates, at least 1.34 Lakh people attended Coldplay's Ahmedabad show on 26th January, making it the first ever concert in India to surpass the lakh barrier. The concert also became the highest attended concert ever in Asia. Moreover, the Ahmedabad crowd also ensured they also broke the highest attended Coldplay concert record, previously held by Sydney, Australia which 83,000 people attended.