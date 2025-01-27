Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert breaks records, becomes most attended music event in Asia

British band Coldplay, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, performed five shows in India. The band performed on dates 18, 19 and 21 January 2025 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai and on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The show on 26th January wrapped up Coldplay's first ever tour of India and broke some records in the process.
The hype for Coldplay's first ever tour of India was off the roof, and the magic created by them in the stadiums only justified the hype. However, magic and ecstacy was not the only thing created by the British band, but records too. As per estimates, at least 1.34 Lakh people attended Coldplay's Ahmedabad show on 26th January, making it the first ever concert in India to surpass the lakh barrier. The concert also became the highest attended concert ever in Asia. Moreover, the Ahmedabad crowd also ensured they also broke the highest attended Coldplay concert record, previously held by Sydney, Australia which 83,000 people attended.
Previously, Justin Bieber and India's own, Diljit Dosanjh held the largest ticketed concerts in India. Diljit, who recently concluded his Dil-Luminati India Tour, drew a crowd of 50,000 in Chandigarh which equaled that of Justin Bieber's 2017 concert in D.Y. Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai. Coldplay easily surpassed these numbers with a difference of over 60,000 tickets. Indian Cricket Star Jasprit Bumrah's presence made the concert more special, with Chris Martin giving him a special jumbotron tribute.
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour's Asia leg will continue in Hong Kong on April 8, but fans in India are already hoping for their return soon and to get immersed in their magic yet again.