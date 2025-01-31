Feel the riff: Against Evil and Kasck are back in Hyderabad with their metal music

A string of commonality between both these bands is their process of making their originals. Unlike other bands, they start with a melody or a guitar piece, arrange the other elements of music, and then drawing from the vibe of the music, they come up with a concept, and write about it.

Kask touches upon politically and socially sensitive topics, and address important issues. Mayank gives us an example, “Pre-Covid, there were multiple riots going around in the country. It made me think how these agendas generate a hatred towards other people. I wanted to make a song on this because I had a very strong opinion, and wanted people to hear my perspective.” On similar lines, Siri tells us how the name of their band aids to this, “We like the idea of writing songs about sensitive topics without focusing on real-life elements. Our name, Against Evil, gives us the opportunity of touch upon heavy and pressing topics.”

While Against Evil’s name resonates with their music, Kasck’s story is one the 90s kids would relate with, “While our band was just starting out, we decided to go for a competition, and while registering we realised that we need a name. I went to an internet café, and saw that most of the names we had shortlisted were already existing bands or other brands. I then saw the word cask, and thought that it had a hook, and so we did the most obvious thing, changed the ‘c’ to ‘k’,” explains Siri.

This performance will get you grooving to metal melodies, and address some important conversations as well.

Tickets at INR 499. January 31, 7 pm. At EXT, Jubilee Hills.