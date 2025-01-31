Nirvana reunion, Green Day and Billie Eilish stun fans at FireAid Benefit Concert

A powerful night of music, storytelling, and resilience unfolded at FireAid, a benefit concert held at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome to support those affected by the devastating LA-area wildfires. The event blended electrifying performances with heartfelt narratives from survivors, first responders, and celebrities who had personally experienced the destruction.
One of the night’s biggest surprises was a partial Nirvana reunion, featuring St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. They delivered powerful renditions of Breed, School and Territorial Pissings. Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, later took the stage to perform All Apologies.
Green Day kicked off the show with Last Night on Earth at the Kia Forum and was joined by Billie Eilish for an emotional performance. After their set, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong embraced actor Billy Crystal, who shared his own loss—his home of 46 years in Pacific Palisades. Crystal lightened the mood with humour, revealing that U2 had donated USD 1 million to FireAid.
Southern California’s musical spirit was well represented. The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought high energy with Flea doing a handstand before launching into Dani California, Californication, and Under the Bridge. Dr Dre made a surprise appearance, performing Still D.R.E. with Anderson. Paak and Sheila E., followed by California Love. The legendary Joni Mitchell delivered a moving rendition of Both Sides Now.
At Intuit Dome, Samuel L Jackson introduced the second half of the show alongside an Altadena firefighter who lost his home. Rod Stewart opened with Maggie May, while Pink performed stripped-down versions of What About Us and Babe I’m Gonna Leave You. Stevie Nicks captivated the audience with Edge of Seventeen and Landslide, sharing how she narrowly avoided losing her home.
The night also featured performances by No Doubt, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Lil Baby. The Williams family, who lost four homes in the fires, introduced folk-rock band Dawes, whose members had also suffered losses. Dawes joined Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell for For What It’s Worth.
FireAid streamed live across multiple platforms, with donations accepted via FireAidLA.org. Steve Ballmer and his wife pledged to match all donations made during the broadcast, doubling the impact. All proceeds will be distributed through the Annenberg Foundation to aid wildfire victims.