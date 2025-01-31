Nirvana reunion, Green Day and Billie Eilish stun fans at FireAid Benefit Concert

A powerful night of music, storytelling, and resilience unfolded at FireAid, a benefit concert held at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome to support those affected by the devastating LA-area wildfires. The event blended electrifying performances with heartfelt narratives from survivors, first responders, and celebrities who had personally experienced the destruction.

One of the night’s biggest surprises was a partial Nirvana reunion, featuring St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. They delivered powerful renditions of Breed, School and Territorial Pissings. Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, later took the stage to perform All Apologies.