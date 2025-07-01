Raghav and Prachi Agarwal bring their heartfelt, no–stage jamming session to Hyderabad

It all started in a living room, where a brother and sister would casually jam along with their father, surrounded by warmth, music and the occasional sibling squabble. Fast forward to today, and that same duo: Raghav Agarwal and Prachi Agarwal are performing to packed venues across the country with a concept called ‘baithak’ that is as unfiltered and heartfelt just as their bond. And now, they’re bringing that exact vibe to Hyderabad with a special jamming session at AirLive, Jubilee Hills, on July 6 from 5 pm onwards.

The brother-sister duo chats with us about their journey, Hyderabad, favourite songs and more

“Hyderabad has been home for two years while I worked at DE Shaw India Private Limited, and now for the first time, I’ll be on the other side of AirLive. We used to party there and now we’re performing, so we’re super excited. The city’s energy and jamming vibe feel perfect,” says Raghav, his voice tinged with nostalgia.

Their sessions are nothing like conventional concerts. There’s no stage, no VIP areas, no divide between artist and audience. “There is just one rule we follow during our jamming sessions and that is there is no stage at all. It is a jamming session by the people and for the people. You can expect pure play Bollywood, pure play jamming songs, high energy music with no defined set playlist. From Lag Jaa Gale to Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, it is all about what people feel like singing together at the moment. It is never a set stage performance but something spontaneous, like Give Me Some Sunshine or Luka Chuppi, making it an experience Hyderabad has never seen before,” explains Raghav.

Their journey into music wasn’t mapped out, it simply unfolded. “We’ve been into music since childhood because our dad, Dinesh Agarwal, sings and we’ve always gone to satsangs with him, so that inclination was always there. We started this a year ago and our passion for music is what truly binds us. Backstage we’re always fighting but this is the one moment we’re not, because it comes straight from the heart. It all began in our living room where we casually jammed as siblings and that’s exactly what we’re trying to recreate on a bigger platform with Raghav and I, all of us, in an informal, homely atmosphere without boundaries or rules,” says Prachi.

Of course, transitioning from intimate jams to large audiences had its challenges. “The only real challenge we faced was moving from a crowd of 50 to 500, and now we’re looking at 2,000. As the numbers grow, that personal connection tends to fade a little. But we’re putting in our 100 percent to make sure each session still feels personal. Another big challenge is to not fight on stage, that’s very important. (laughs) Beyond that, this journey has been magical and inspiring. The love we’ve received is rare and heartwarming. That’s what keeps us going. It feels like one big family, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to build here,” Raghav admits.

They make it a point to keep their sessions substance-free. “In all our sessions so far, we have always made sure there is no alcohol or food being served. Even at venues like antiSOCIAL, AirLive, Hard Rock Cafe and JW Marriott, alcohol was stopped because this is more of a movement, an initiative, a project rather than just a band playing while people have fun. We want people to realise how crucial music is for healing, how important it is to calm the mind especially in a world where we are glued to screens all the time. These are substance-free jamming sessions where people sit on the floor and just jam, this setting is called baithak,” expresses Raghav.

Despite the fame, everything from video edits to social media responses is handled by the two of them. “We do everything ourselves because that’s the only way we feel truly connected to people through social media and our jam sessions. The four mediums we use are Instagram, YouTube, our WhatsApp community and our website. Even with hundreds of DMs pending, we personally

respond to each of them. Every video and edit is made by us. It’s difficult managing shows and content, but we still do it because the personal touch matters. We’ve never used paid marketing, it’s all organic. We’re not here to impose anything. If people feel connected, they’ll come. That’s what jamming means to us,” says Prachi.

Their lives outside music are just as full: Raghav is a CFA holder and Prachi, an fix income trader. “This is just a passion project for us,” Raghav laughs adding, “I hope this paper doesn’t reach her manager.” They juggle shows around weekends and sick days, and still show up with everything they’ve got.

Looking ahead, they’re planning an India tour, international shows in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia, and a dream of a mega jamming session with over 2,000 people. But through it all, their parents have remained their biggest cheerleaders. “They’ve been to every show and still listen like it’s the first time,” smiles Prachi.

Ask them their favourite songs and the answers come easily. “Lag Ja Gale,” says Raghav. “Bade Acche Lagte Hain,” adds Prachi. Just like their music, their bond is simple, honest and deeply felt, no stage, no pretense, just rhythm, love and a lot of heart.

(Written by Darshita Jain)