Actor- Author Suchitra Krishnamoorthi to voice first Indian musical, Drama Queen – The Musical Play

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is a woman of many talents. Her career began as she romanced the King of romance- Shah Rukh Khan- on screen in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, followed by a series of music albums, a marriage to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and much more. This time, the versatile queen is back again where she makes the listeners hear her pour out her soul through Drama Queen – The Musical Play.
The base of this audio-play is her own novel of the same name. Unapologetic, witty and bold is what the project can be called. Complete with emotions it is a story of the author-actor and her journey in life- playing several roles – the actor, the mother, being famous, dealing with a heartbreak and loss of dear ones and more. Apart from Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the audio-drama also has famous names like Sujata Kumar, Suchitra Pillai, Arif Zakaria and others.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi remembers how over the years during the previous performances of this text, a lot changed and she was almost about to wound up her life till a graceful opportunity knocked on her door, "Over the course of Drama Queen performances, I lost many members of my family—my sister Sujata Kumar who voices Amma in the show, my parents, and my two beloved dogs, Cupcake and Muffin—all of whom were central to the play. After Amma passed away at the end of 2023, I just couldn’t go on. I had wound up the show. Bid it goodbye. This offer was truly a godsend. It brought my family, my voice, and my memories back to life.”
Going over how the pandemic hit the performing arts field hard, she mentions, “I remember the disappointment of my cancelled shows in the US, UK, and Australia due to the pandemic and other delays. But now it can be heard by anyone, anywhere. From Virar to Vancouver, it’s out in the world at last—and that fills my heart with joy."
Drama Queen – The Musical Play is available on Audible
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.