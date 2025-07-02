Tiger Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia star in glamorous new dance video Bepanaah

Bollywood’s action heartthrob Tiger Shroff and rising sensation Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are about to set the screen ablaze—together, for the very first time. The dynamic duo will headline a high-voltage video single that promises everything from pulsating energy to glitzy glamour.

Tiger Shroff sings, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia sizzles in Bepanaah

The track—an edgy, visually stunning dance anthem—is no ordinary release. Lending his own voice to the number, Tiger Shroff is stepping behind the mic, proving yet again he’s not just Bollywood’s dancing dynamo but also a multi-talented performer. The song is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the legendary late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava, adding both legacy and lyrical depth to this musical spectacle.

Expect to see Nimrit like never before, turning heads in a bold, ultra-glam avatar that oozes confidence and charisma. As for Tiger—he’s set to reaffirm his status as Bollywood’s king of cool, flaunting his signature gravity-defying dance moves and magnetic presence. The video promises a feast for the senses, with a high-fashion aesthetic and mesmerising choreography by none other than celebrated dance genius Bosco.