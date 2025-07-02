Tiger Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia star in glamorous new dance video Bepanaah

Bollywood’s action heartthrob Tiger Shroff and rising sensation Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are about to set the screen ablaze—together, for the very first time. The dynamic duo will headline a high-voltage video single that promises everything from pulsating energy to glitzy glamour.
The track—an edgy, visually stunning dance anthem—is no ordinary release. Lending his own voice to the number, Tiger Shroff is stepping behind the mic, proving yet again he’s not just Bollywood’s dancing dynamo but also a multi-talented performer. The song is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the legendary late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava, adding both legacy and lyrical depth to this musical spectacle.
Expect to see Nimrit like never before, turning heads in a bold, ultra-glam avatar that oozes confidence and charisma. As for Tiger—he’s set to reaffirm his status as Bollywood’s king of cool, flaunting his signature gravity-defying dance moves and magnetic presence. The video promises a feast for the senses, with a high-fashion aesthetic and mesmerising choreography by none other than celebrated dance genius Bosco.
What makes this pairing exciting isn’t just the style or the spectacle—it’s the fresh chemistry between two stars at very different but equally thrilling stages of their careers. Beauty, talent, rhythm, and on-screen magic are about to collide.
Reflecting on her experience, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shares, “When I first heard the concept and the track of Bepanaah, I was instantly hooked. It’s got this infectious energy and a glamorous vibe that I’ve never explored before. Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast—his passion and dedication to every frame is truly inspiring. I had to match his energy, and I want to thank choreographer Bosco; his choreography pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. This song is special because it celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created on screen.”
So buckle up—because Tiger and Nimrit are ready to drop a sizzling new anthem that’s sure to set charts, hearts, and dance floors on fire.