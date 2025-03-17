Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia embraces horse riding for film prep in Shaunki Sardar with Guru Randhawa

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is leaving no stone unturned as she prepares for her Bollywood debut in Shaunki Sardar alongside Guru Randhawa. The actress, who won hearts with her fearless stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is currently in Punjab, sharpening her horse riding skills for an important sequence in the film.
Horse riding isn’t new to Nimrit, as she had previously trained in the sport. However, with the film requiring her to embody a strong and spirited Sardarni, she saw this as the perfect opportunity to reconnect with her passion.
"I've always loved horses. Riding isn’t just a sport for me; it’s an emotion. Being back in Punjab for Shaunki Sardar has given me the chance to brush up on my skills, and it feels incredible. The role demands it, and I’m excited for the challenge,” Nimrit shared. Shaunki Sardar is set to wrap up production soon, with a nationwide release slated for May 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Nimrit in this dynamic new avatar, bringing her signature confidence and dedication to the silver screen.