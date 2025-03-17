Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia embraces horse riding for film prep in Shaunki Sardar with Guru Randhawa

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is leaving no stone unturned as she prepares for her Bollywood debut in Shaunki Sardar alongside Guru Randhawa. The actress, who won hearts with her fearless stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is currently in Punjab, sharpening her horse riding skills for an important sequence in the film.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia rushing up horse riding skills for a powerful role

Horse riding isn’t new to Nimrit, as she had previously trained in the sport. However, with the film requiring her to embody a strong and spirited Sardarni, she saw this as the perfect opportunity to reconnect with her passion.