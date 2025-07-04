India’s first drag musical ‘Superqueens’ set to dazzle with glamour and grit

In a riot of colour, sass, and sequins, India’s first-ever Drag musical, Superqueens, is set to take the stage by storm—and rewrite the script on what Indian theatre can look like. Brought to life by The Piano Man and produced by Divas Inc., this cabaret-style spectacle will light up The Piano Man Eldeco Centre on July 10 and 13, offering audiences a theatrical experience unlike anything seen before on the Indian stage.
Set against a high-voltage soundtrack of Bollywood chartbusters, club bangers, and pop anthems, Superqueens is a 90-minute joyride that blends outrageous comedy, raw emotion, fierce dance numbers, and a whole lot of glamour. At the heart of the show are five fabulous Drag queens—each armed with wit, grit, and the kind of stage presence that can’t be ignored.
Featuring India’s most beloved Drag icons—Lush Monsoon, Betta Naan Stop, Hash Brownie, Whacker Cracker, and Sickk—Superqueens isn’t just about high heels and high notes. It’s a loud, proud celebration of identity, resilience, and unapologetic self-expression. Through intimate confessions, backstage drama, and moments of sheer vulnerability, the queens open up their lives to the audience, inviting them into a world often misunderstood but never lacking in courage or creativity.
“Drag is more than performance—it’s protest, it’s storytelling, it’s healing,” says director Vivek Mansukhani, who also co-wrote the script with Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Teya, and Prateek Sachdeva. The show’s choreography, helmed by Shohini Dutta and Udisha Uniyal, is a visual feast—think dazzling heels, jaw-dropping moves, and stage energy that radiates empowerment.
But Superqueens is not just a performance—it’s a movement. At a time when conversations around gender, inclusivity, and representation are gaining momentum, this musical arrives as both entertainment and cultural commentary. It spotlights the lives and struggles of queer performers in India, challenging stereotypes while inviting audiences to laugh, cry, cheer, and maybe even reflect.
Each queen brings her own unique flavour to the stage. Whether it’s Lush Monsoon’s elegant flair, Betta Naan Stop’s comedic genius, or Sickk’s boundary-pushing style, their performances celebrate the beautiful spectrum of queer identity—one stiletto at a time.
The set design glimmers, the makeup dazzles, and the costumes are nothing short of couture. But beneath the layers of glitter and glam lies a beating heart—one that pulses with stories of rejection and resilience, of chosen family and fabulous triumph.
So if you’re looking for a night of theatre that breaks the mould, Superqueens is your ticket. Expect laughs, tears, and standing ovations. Expect to leave a little lighter, and perhaps, a little more awake.
July 10 & 13, 8.30 pm.
At The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Delhi.