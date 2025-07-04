India’s first drag musical ‘Superqueens’ set to dazzle with glamour and grit

In a riot of colour, sass, and sequins, India’s first-ever Drag musical, Superqueens, is set to take the stage by storm—and rewrite the script on what Indian theatre can look like. Brought to life by The Piano Man and produced by Divas Inc., this cabaret-style spectacle will light up The Piano Man Eldeco Centre on July 10 and 13, offering audiences a theatrical experience unlike anything seen before on the Indian stage.

Curtain up, queens out: India’s first Drag musical makes history

Set against a high-voltage soundtrack of Bollywood chartbusters, club bangers, and pop anthems, Superqueens is a 90-minute joyride that blends outrageous comedy, raw emotion, fierce dance numbers, and a whole lot of glamour. At the heart of the show are five fabulous Drag queens—each armed with wit, grit, and the kind of stage presence that can’t be ignored.

Featuring India’s most beloved Drag icons—Lush Monsoon, Betta Naan Stop, Hash Brownie, Whacker Cracker, and Sickk—Superqueens isn’t just about high heels and high notes. It’s a loud, proud celebration of identity, resilience, and unapologetic self-expression. Through intimate confessions, backstage drama, and moments of sheer vulnerability, the queens open up their lives to the audience, inviting them into a world often misunderstood but never lacking in courage or creativity.